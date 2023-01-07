Biden slammed for claiming that Harris knows border crisis better than anyone — She hasn't been to the border since 2021

President Biden has been called out for claiming that Vice-President Harris — who has not been to the border since June 2021 — knows the border crisis better than anyone. Except that the Vice President has not been to the border since 2021.

A screenshot from Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and President of the Untied States Joe Biden press briefing. Photo by @RNCResearch / Twitter

United States President Joe Biden has been slammed for claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris knows the border crisis better than anyone during a Thursday press briefing.

This is because the Vice President has reportedly only been to one border-related event since June 2022, and the last time she was at the border was in summer of 2021.

As valid as responses to the President's message have been, the last time the Vice President went to the border since she was assigned with immigration policy, the response on both sides was not good.

Former President Donald Trump was one of the people who criticized Vice President Harris, stating that the only reason she was going to the border was because she knew Texas Governor Greg Abbott was planning a trip there with him.

However, Trump's criticism of the Vice President was far from the only voice raised against her as she attempted to come to grips with the issues of immigration and border security.

She was condemned for the message that she presented too while she was in Guatemala at the beginning of June by immigration activists as well as many people on the left side of the Democratic party.

Apart from talking about it, President Biden made a plea and reminder call to American citizens that "immigration reform used to be a bipartisan issue" and that the nation can make it again.

Speaking at this briefing with the media onThursday, the president pointed out that religious leaders and the chamber of Congress are among the groups that have supported America's immigration reform.

GOP Governors still uses Title 42, a policy enacted during former President Donald Trump's administration that permits border authorities to reject asylum applications due to health concerns, as his weapon against foreign nationals found at any Texas-Mexico borders.

The majority of Republicans and a few Democrats believe Title 42 must be maintained to limit immigration at the border, whereas immigration advocates and the majority of Democrats believe it undermines the asylum system.