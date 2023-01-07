Lawmakers in Tennessee passed a bill that could see drunk drivers pay child support should they kill a parent of a minor

A bill that would oblige drunk drivers to pay child support in the event that they cause the death of a parent of a minor has been passed by Tennesse lawmakers.

The state of Tennessee has a law that would mandate drunk drivers to pay child support in the event that they were responsible for the death of a parent as a result of their intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide.

If a person is found guilty of vehicular murder under House Bill 1834, they would be required to provide restitution in the form of child support payments if the person they killed was the parent of a child under the age of 18.

The reparations would be paid to each of the victim's children until they reached the age of 18 and graduated from high school, whichever came first, according to this new bill.

The payments are comparable to those made under conventional child support arrangements, in which one parent makes payments to another adult who primarily cares for their child until that youngster reaches the age of 18.

Basically, the amount of the payments will be decided based on the financial requirements of the kid, the resources of their surviving parent or guardian, and those of the state in the event that the child is in the custody of the Department of Children's Services.

In a manner that is analogous to the old method of calculating child support, the amount of the payments will be determined in part by the standard of living that the child is accustomed to.

If the offender has been sentenced to incarceration and is unable to pay the needed child support while they were behind bars, they have one year after their release from incarceration to start making payments.

Before the bill's unanimous approval in the state Senate, it had already received the same treatment from the state House of Representatives.

A provision was introduced that would have renamed the bill "Ethan, Haile, and Bentley's Law" — the names of the children of Nicholas Galinger, who a drunk Janet Hinds killed.