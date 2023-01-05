Top Republican leaders condemned for being quiet over the lies told by Santos

Voters and other members of the general public have criticized GOP leaders with a louder voice for their silence over the lies told by George Santos.

Representative-Elect George Santos. Photo by Michael Belanger / Flickr

Santos has reportedly lied about his work, education, and family history. And while people were unpacking these lies, GOP leaders were called out for their silence on what the media reported.

Since reports first surfaced about his false claims, Santos has tried to downplay his fabrications as mere "embellishments". And it seems like those who trusted him are disappointed.

But the previously unreported claims from Santos illustrate a pattern of fabricating details about his life, often in service of presenting a more compelling or interesting personal narrative.

An increasing number of politicians, including the Kentucky Republican James Comer, who will serve as the next chair of the House oversight committee, have voiced their unease about the situation.

Comer expressed to Fox News that he had quite a confidence that the ethics committee would initiate an investigation.

He said:

The actions that Santos has taken are shameful. He's been lying to the people who voted for him".

Additionally, it is anticipated that Democrats will seek other routes of action against the 34-year-old, including a potential complaint to the federal election commission and a motion to oust him from Congress that would be primarily symbolic in nature.

Recently, a person familiar with the matter stated that federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Santos's background and financial dealings.

This led to the district attorney's office in the state's Nassau county stating that it was investigating the fabrications Santos made while campaigning.