O'Rourke's legal team claims their client was 'merely expressing worries' about Warren that had already been in media

Democratic Leader Beto O'Rourke. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The legal team for Democratic Leader Beto O'Rourke asserts that their client was only commenting on the earnings that Kelcy Warren's company received as a result of the storm that wreaked havoc on Texas.

According to O'Rourke's legal team, their client was merely expressing worries about Warren that had already come out in media coverage regarding his company's earnings from the storm.

However, a member of Warren's legal team stated as a rebuttal that those publications only set out the facts of legitimate things that Warren did, such as contributing $1 million to a candidate in a state that permits limitless political contributions.

Warren and O'Rourke's legal teams indicated that this case has broader implications for issues relating to the right to free expression and electoral politics.

Around February this year, this Dallas Energy tycoon filed a lawsuit against Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke for accusations the latter made while on the campaign trail.

O'Rourke claimed, among other things, that Warren had effectively bribed Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a $1 million donation following the collapse of the power grid in 2021.

It has reportedly been estimated that Warren's Energy Transfer Partners made $2.4 billion from the winter storm in 2021 due to the increased demand for gas.

Several months later, once it was legal for politicians to once more begin receiving donations following the conclusion of the legislative session, Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's campaign re-election.

This was the largest contribution Warren had ever made to Abbott. O'Rourke repeatedly alleged that it amounted to bribery for Abbott to take it easy on Warren's industry after the storm when lawmakers were pressured to tighten regulations.