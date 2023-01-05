Biden says faith leaders support immigration reform — Same leaders denounced Abbott's treatment of asylum seekers

President Biden has reminded American citizens that religious leaders are supporting immigration reform. This message comes a week after faith leaders called out Governor Abbott's treatment of asylum seekers.

United States President Joe Biden. Photo by WMNF Community Radio / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden has made a plea and reminder call to American citizens that "immigration reform used to be a bipartisan issue" and that the nation can make it again.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the president pointed out that religious leaders are among the groups that have supported America's immigration reform.

This message from President Biden comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott was condemned by over 150 faith leaders for how he treated and attacked immigrants seeking asylum during Christmas weekend.

Governor Abbott — a practicing Catholic — has been called "inhumane" by those religious leaders, and most are saying that the policy of busing vulnerable people "without proper processes and systems to receive them is putting people in danger."

Advocates for immigrant rights continued to argue that government officials were using public health concerns as a smokescreen to prevent the entry of as many immigrants as possible.

They asserted that Title 42 was written with the intention of preventing asylum-seekers from accessing protections under the guise of safeguarding public health.

Experts in public health criticized the program as well, stating that it was not warranted by the current state of affairs.

Governor Abbott still uses Title 42, a policy enacted during former President Donald Trump's administration that permits border authorities to reject asylum applications due to health concerns, as his weapon against foreign nationals found at any Texas-Mexico borders.

The majority of Republicans and a few Democrats believe Title 42 must be maintained to limit immigration at the border, whereas immigration advocates and the majority of Democrats believe it undermines the asylum system.