Analysis: Trump had a horrible year in 2022. DeSantis' popularity had a hand in this

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald possibly had the worst year ever in 2022. Between the legal battles that he was embroiled in, to election-related issues, his support among Republicans also was left in turmoil.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

In fact, two separate criminal investigations were being conducted: one was looking into allegations of interference in an election, and the other was looking into allegations of financial crimes.

In addition to the several problems that contributed to his awful year, the FBI raided his property at one point. Then he supported Republican leaders in midterm elections, during which they performed poorly.

For you to get a complete picture of how messy this former president's 2022 political identity was, we need to look at the following:

He was embroiled in legal cases that could lead to an indictment

A political investigation is considering recommending criminal charges against Trump for his role in January 6, 2021, events that led to the storming of Congress.

The former president has been out of office for more than a year and a half, but legal issues from his time in office continue to pose a risk to him, with the new one involving the FBI's search of his home back in August on his handling of official papers while president.

There are many analysis and explainers that are breaking down the complexities of everything, but it is important to note that insane evidence has been presented forward to get him indicted.

Indicting Trump would be more than punishing crimes, such as plotting to subvert an election, instigating a rebellion, or stealing confidential documents.

An indictment would send a message not only to Trump but also to those who would try to emulate his behavior that no one is above the law.

If he had to deal with any of the problems that people with serious probes like his do, then restrictions on his ability to travel would be on the table.

A ban of this kind would deprive him of one of the most significant political advantages he now possesses, namely his capacity to rile up his supporters at rallies located in remote areas.

Him being implicated in the January 6 insurrection report, including the FBI raid

One of the statutes cited in the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is one prohibiting obstruction of justice.

That offense may sound familiar because it was one of the potential crimes investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller during Trump's presidency.

This time, though, the charge could actually stick. And on Monday, the Justice Department seized the phones of two Trump aides and issued 40 subpoenas seeking information related to the 2020 selection and January 6 events.

The ease of proving obstruction of justice makes it an appealing charge for the Department of Justice. And this time, Trump may be unable to get out of it.

It was revealed that he didn't pay income tax -- this led to his tax returns being made public

According to the documents, Donald Trump was subject to some type of tax in each of the four years, but he could minimize the amount of income tax he owed.

Trump did not make any payments toward his personal income tax liability during the final full year of his Presidency because he declared a loss from his vast array of business interests.

After a battle that lasted years, the Democratic-led House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee finally won access to the data, and on Tuesday, they voted to make them public.

According to tax records revealed by this congressional panel, Trump's income and tax liability changed dramatically during the four years he served as President of the United States.

The findings of the assessment conducted by the Democrats on the panel indicate that the tax authorities did not conduct an adequate audit of President Trump's complicated tax returns to confirm their accuracy.

Members of the committee stated that the tax returns lacked sufficient data, which led them to question the legality of certain deductions, including one for $916 million.

Trump could do this because the income from his businesses was more than offset by deductions and losses, documents alluded.

Candidates that he backed at midterm elections lost -- slowly diminishing his fame and status among Republicans

Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker has stated that the influence of former President Donald Trump has cost their party in this year's midterm elections as voters proved that they "aren't interested in extremism."

These comments came following the results of the midterms, where most Republican leaders who were backed by Trump performed badly and ended up losing.

During an interview, Baker stated that Trump "damaged the party's chances on Election Day, not just here in Massachusetts and Maryland, but in many of those other battleground states."

Governor Baker happens to be the most popular Governor in the United States, and despite being a Republican leader, he has a positive appeal among democratic members.

As such, the remarks that he has made regarding the previous president have garnered the backing of a significant number of people who are active online.

Mehmet Oz, who Trump had endorsed, was defeated by the Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the campaign for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

This dealt a blow to the chances of the Republican Party gaining control of the upper house. Oz's loss was the most famous of Trump's failed endorsements.

Herschel Walker's loss in his race for the Senate in the state of Georgia after Democrats cemented their control of the US Senate adds to a long list of flops that Trump incurred after he backed him.

Trump also backed two extreme Republican candidates for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And both candidates made it more difficult for the Republican Party to win governorships in states where the races were expected to be close.

Elected Republicans have been unusually straightforward in blaming Trump for the party's underperformance, and possible competitors are already publicly scheming to challenge Trump for the nomination.

His fame and status among GOP leaders and voters continue to fade

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by the former president or the Florida Governor.

For starters, Governor Ron DeSantis has been picking up steam in GOP politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Among young GOP voters, there is growing support from those rooting for Governor DeSantis and prefer him to be their pick for the White House contender.

Because at least 64% of primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65% of those with a college degree, said that they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, a New York Times poll found.

The same poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

As such, challenging Trump at the Primaries, should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, will be the most intense and divided the GOPs have ever been.

Him launching a presidential bid despite all of this

Trump was asked to wait until at least the runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat next month before announcing his run for President in 2024, but that did not happen as he ended up making his announcement just a week post-midterm elections.

A large part of this year was spent with advisors convincing the former president to postpone the announcement until after the midterm elections, with many saying the announcement before then may excite Democratic voters or be overshadowed by election headlines.

However, he remained committed to his plan for Tuesday's announcement despite those additional efforts, increasing the likelihood of a potential rematch with Joe Biden, who is currently serving as President of the United States.

The announcement was made at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida during a time when the president's political position was precarious due to the fact that voters soundly rejected candidates favored by the president in the midterm elections held the previous week.

As this Republican continues with his run for the White House, these issues he dealt with in 2022 cast doubt on the long-cultivated image of the candidate as a successful businessman.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has denied guilt in all of the cases, arguing that his Democratic adversaries are leading political attacks against him.

The former U.S. President still has an unshakable hold on the average Republican primary voter and has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns.

As such, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, even though he no longer uses Twitter. His influence over voters has not diminished at all.