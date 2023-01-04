Due to the many lies, he tells without blinking, the incoming Republican representative for New York's 3rd congressional district is lauded as the most accurate Republican leader available.

A screenshot of a Tweeted video by Rep-Elect George Santos. Photo by @Santos4Congress / Twitter

GOP Representative-elect for New York's 3rd congressional district is being touted as the best, most accurate Republican leader out there due to the excessive lies he tells without batting an eye.

An examination of remarks made during two of Santos' campaigns for Congress revealed that he had made untrue claims that were so extreme that they left Republicans with no room to defend him.

According to a report, more falsehoods from Santos, including claims that he was forced to leave a private school in New York City when his family's real estate assets took a downturn.

These claims do not end there, he repeatedly continued to state that he represented Goldman Sachs at a top financial conference where he berated the company for investing in renewables.

In interviews over the past few days, Santos has conceded that he lied about certain aspects of his résumé, including the fact that he graduated from college.

However, he told the New York Post that the distortion of his job history at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup was a "bad choice of words," in other words, covering lies with more lies, ALLEGEDLY.

As he stated in the past that he had worked for the most prestigious financial institutions in the nation, there was never any evidence to support this claim, and it looks like another lie to add to the list.

Since reports first surfaced about his false claims, Santos has made efforts to downplay his fabrications as mere "embellishments". And it seems like those who trusted him are disappointed.

But the previously unreported claims from Santos illustrate a pattern of fabricating details about his life, often in service of presenting a more compelling or interesting personal narrative.