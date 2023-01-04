Zelensky asked for more money as he pleaded with GOP lawmakers to keep supporting Ukraine when they take over House

President Zelensky asked for more money from the U.S. in front of Congress during his speech this week and also pleaded with the Republican lawmakers -- who will be taking over the House, to continue the nation's support of Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Casino Connection / Flickr

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a request for additional financial assistance from the United States, his speech in front of Congress last week implied that.

Zelensky also made an impassioned appeal to Republican lawmakers, who will soon be in control of the House of Representatives, to maintain the country's support for Ukraine.

While refering to the financial assistance that they already get from the U.S. he jokingly said:

Is it enough? Honestly, not really"

Even though he did not directly address the issue at hand, it was abundantly clear that he was making a passionate appeal to Republican lawmakers during his speech.

It may appear that some Republicans are becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the generous support the United States provides for Zelensky's country.

In a period of less than one year, the United States has contributed more than $21 billion in the form of assistance for the military.

This reportedly includes a new weapons deal worth $1.8 billion that was announced when Zelensky met with Vice President Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday at the White House.

And if the speech seemed hurried to you, that's because the majority of lawmakers were not informed about it until Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it possible for Zelensky to appear as one of her final acts before stepping down from her position as the holder of the Speaker's gavel.

At the beginning of this year, she surprised Zelensky by traveling there on her own and meeting with him in Kyiv.

Pelosi was given a simple Ukrainian flag that had been signed by soldiers stationed in the besieged area of Bakhmut. He asked lawmakers to consider the situation and show their support for Ukraine.