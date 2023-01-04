Exclusive: Trump's niece makes scathing revelations of racism, antisemitic slurs that occurred in the family growing up

Donald Trump's niece has revealed incidents of racism and antisemitic words that were "normalized" in the family during her upbringing.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore

Former United States President Donald Trump's niece Mary has spoken out about instances of racism and antisemitic language that were "normalized" in the family during her childhood.

Mary stated that she had been exposed to racist comments from family members throughout her childhood but did not elaborate on any of the degrading comments.

However, in an interview with The Washington Post published in July 2020, she told the publication that she heard racist and antisemitic words frequently used in the Trump household when she was a child.

She said:

When I was growing up, it was usual to hear them use racist words or antisemitic remarks. It was sort of typical to hear them use those words".

Mary continued by saying that she had "grown up with this unformed notion that racism was just total nonsense and that anybody who subscribed to it was at best an idiot."

In recent years, the former president's niece has developed a reputation as a vigorous opponent of the former president.

She has called him a "fascist" and a "loser" in her accusations against him. In response, the former president referred to her as a "mess" and a "seldom-seen niece".

Mary discussed that her relatives had less contact with people of different races than she did in the podcast discussion with Karen Hunter.

According to what she claimed, her parents "didn't have any black friends." Fred Trump Jr., Mary's father, was the younger brother of Fred Trump, who was the previous president of the United States.