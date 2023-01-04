Venue that hosted the drag show may be at risk of losing its liquor license and ability to operate in Florida

The venue that held the Drag Race show recently could potentially lose its liquor license and its ability to operate in Florida following an investigation by Governor DeSantis' administration.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office could get a liquor license and operating licence of a company that hosted a drag show revoked, according to a report from The Hill.

This comes following allegations that a presentation of "A Drag Queen Christmas" by Drag Fans on December 26 was "sexually explicit" and "marketed to minors."

This led to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announcing an investigation into this much-controversial South Florida holiday-themed drag show.

The inquiry by DBPR is the most recent step in a series of actions that Republican officials, including Governor DeSantis, have taken to crack down on drag shows that are accused of being sexually graphic and improper for young audiences.

A statement from the department circulated by Bryan Griffin, a press secretary for Governor DeSantis, reads as follows:

The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DBPR will, like in other cases, take action."

A representative for the Broward Center — a venue that hosted the show — stated that in order to enter "A Drag Queen Christmas", attendees needed to be at least 18 years old unless they were in the company of a parent.

The spokesperson added that ticket buyers were directly informed about the adult themes and content of the show through a message titled "Know Before You Go," which is delivered via email.

Those emails are set to usually go in advance of the majority of the shows that are hosted at the venue. This was done to ensure viewers were aware of the show's content.

Concerns that the actions of Governor DeSantis and other Republican leaders in states around the country could incite acts of violence against the LGBTQ population have been made following the actions of those leaders.

According to a recent report published by GLAAD, the largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization in the world, there have been direct threats made against a total of 124 drag performances so far in 2018.