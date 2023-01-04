Republicans denounce other Republicans who did not vote for McCarthy, Trump says they're embarrassing the party

The members of the Republican party who did not vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of Congress have been denounced by other GOP leaders, including Donald Trump himself, who said they are embarrassing.

Republican leader whose party didn't elect as Speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Republican members who did not vote for Kevin McCarthy to be the Speaker of the House of Congress have been labeled as embarrassing by other GOP leaders, including Donald Trump.

This Republican was defeated in a dramatic first vote, and this defeat threw the newly elected Republican majority into disarray as hard-line conservatives within McCarthy's own party voted against him.

McCarthy's failure to secure the 218 votes necessary to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker was an ugly opening to what might turn out to be a nasty fight between hardliners and the majority of House Republicans.

It was the first time in a hundred years that the House of Representatives had attempted to elect a speaker but failed to do so on the first try.

As he made an unexpected late call in favor of McCarthy, former United States President Donald Trump warned fellow Republicans not to turn a "big success into a giant and embarrassing defeat."

Fox host Mark Levin encouraged his audience to get in touch with Republican members of the House and demand that they choose McCarthy as their new Speaker.

Levin added another speculation that if McCarthy is not elected, both the general people and the core of the Republican Party will turn against Republicans.

When one Twitter user denounced the party, they added that Republicans did not succeed at destroying democracy, and now they are trying to destroy the party instead.

McCarthy's staunch detractors are concerned that he is less deeply vested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House - and even more so since fellow Republican Donald Trump's White House years.

This is a problem because McCarthy has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump's policies since his Presidency began.

Before the vote, McCarthy allegedly held a party meeting behind closed doors in which he promised to continue running for office until he received the requisite number of votes. However, many of the attendees left the meeting undeterred by McCarthy's efforts to win over the dissenters.

