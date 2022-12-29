The DeVos family has pledged $200M to keep GOP leaders in office since 1999, but they didn't give Dixon enough to win

Victor

Since 1999, Betsy DeVos' family has donated about $200 million to various Republican officials, especially Florida Republicans — but their generosity is said not to have been enough for Dixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHVZE_0jxzNX5400
Michigan Republican Governor candidate Tudor Dixon and Betsy DeVos.Photo byGetty Images and Flickr

The DeVos family has pledged almost $200 million to keep Republican leaders in office since 1999, and recently they donated millions to Tudor Dixon, who ran as GOP candidate for the Governor's race.

Dixon was backed by the DeVos family with the most generous donations ever, and Betsy DeVos, who served as Education Secretary under Trump, and her family contributed at least $2.9 million to a political action committee backing this candidate.

Clearly, this backing refused to materialize because this Republican candidate lost her midterm race to Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer who won a second-term.

Republican Michigan State Representative Matt Maddock has blamed the DeVos family for not funding Tudor Dixon's campaign at the level that pro-Whitmer groups were toward the end of the general election.

Maddock then said that the DeVos family set Dixon up for failure by giving her campaign less money than pro-Whitmer groups did toward the end of the general election.

According to campaign finance disclosures, more than a third of the $7.6 million raised by the pro-Dixon super PAC Michigan Families United came from contributions made by the DeVos family in west Michigan.

With their extensive network, the Michigan-based DeVos family has showered far-right Republican leaders with campaign cash for years to keep them as governors leading in Florida.

According to a Michigan Campaign Finance Network analysis, the DeVos family has contributed more than $82 million to political causes since 1999.

  • However, it is impossible to tell the extent of these donations, as some estimates put that figure closer to $200 million. The family owns the NBA's Orlando Magic which Richard DeVos helmed before transferring ownership to his children.

During the 2016 election, the family, which has a net worth of $5.6 billion from a sprawling business, donated more than $10 million to Republican candidates and groups, according to Snopes charter.

Richard reportedly has a net worth of $5.4 billion. And hence he donated more than $200,000 family donated to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC during the Florida governor's 2018 campaign.

On the other hand, Betsy DeVos has been former President Donald Trump's education secretary for four years. Last month, she gave $5,500 to a super Political Action Committee (PAC) supporting DeSantis' re-election bid.

But the contribution from the family is said to be massive, with more than $280,000 going to Florida Governor Rick Scott's campaign.

According to Florida campaign finance records, the donations from her family have been tracked as follows:

  • Dick DeVos, Betsy's husband, who happens to be the former chief executive of Amway, contributed more than $80,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis super PAC in 2021.
  • Their son, Rick DeVos, Betsy and Dick's son, contributed $2,500 directly to DeSantis' campaign.
  • Dalton DeVos, their grandson, pledged something, including niece Olivia DeVos, who is also said to have donated.
  • Dick DeVos' brother Daniel and his wife Pamela kicked in more than $70,000 to the Friends of DeSantis super PAC.
  • Douglas, who is Dick's other brother and Betsy's brother-in-law, has footed more than $60,000 in contributions.
  • Dick's sister Suzanne Cheryl DeVos and Betsy's sister-in-law came in and added another $50,000 to what was already donated.

And even though Betsy DeVos ceased donating to political causes while serving as Education Secretary during former President Donald Trump's reign, her family continued to do so, an article from The Guardian has noted.

The point is that her family contributed almost $3 million to a political action committee backing Dixon, which led to talks among GOP members that donors chose to stay on the sidelines until the end of the campaign, partly because of disagreements regarding their loyalty to Trump.

