Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued

'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.

Kelcy Warren, a Dallas Energy tycoon, and Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke. Photo by Both from Flickr

Around February this year, Kelcy Warren, a Dallas Energy tycoon, filed a lawsuit against Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke for accusations the latter made while on the campaign trail.

O'Rourke claimed, among other things, that Warren had effectively bribed Texas Governor Greg Abbott with a $1 million donation following the collapse of the power grid in 2021.

It has reportedly been estimated that Warren's Energy Transfer Partners made $2.4 billion from the winter storm in 2021 due to the increased demand for gas.

Several months later, once it was legal for politicians to once more begin receiving donations following the conclusion of the legislative session, Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's campaign re-election.

This was the largest contribution Warren had ever made to Abbott. O'Rourke repeatedly alleged that it amounted to bribery for Abbott to take it easy on Warren's industry after the storm when lawmakers were pressured to tighten regulations.

Warren initially filed the lawsuit in the state district court located in San Saba County, O'Rourke subsequently then filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit and separately modify the venue of the case.

The court dismissed both motions, and O'Rourke appealed the decisions to the Third Court of Appeals, which is composed, allegedly, entirely of Democrats (with the exception of one judge).

In September, the appeals court decided against the plea to move the case to a different location, but it did agree to hear oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the case.

According to O'Rourke's legal team, their client was merely expressing worries about Warren that had already come out in media coverage regarding his company's earnings from the storm.

However, a member of Warren's legal team stated as a rebuttal that those publications only set out the facts of legitimate things that Warren did, such as contributing $1 million to a candidate in a state that permits limitless political contributions.

Both Warren and O'Rourke's legal teams indicated that this case has broader implications for issues relating to the right to free expression and electoral politics.