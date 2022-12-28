Republicans slam the decision to make Trump's tax returns public

GOP leaders and allies have slammed the House Ways and Means Committee's decision to make Donald Trump's tax returns public, saying they expect all his predecessors and future president to face the same fate.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The decision by the House Ways and Means Committee to make former President Donald Trump's tax records public has been met with scrutiny from his followers and other Republican leaders.

The long-awaited report that started this whole thing was finally made public after a panel concluded the previous week that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) did not adequately examine the former president's tax returns while he was in office.

Trump did not make any payments toward his personal income tax liability during the final full year of his Presidency because he declared a loss from his vast array of business interests.

After a battle that lasted years, the Democratic-led House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee finally won access to the data, and recently, they voted to make them public.

Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that every candidate for federal office should have their tax returns automatically released, and people were not happy with this comment she made, while others agreed.

This led to another user replying, saying they would like to see hers, including Nancy Pelosi's tax records. The user added that the country should use its IRS agents to look into everything.

Americans are on board with the idea that if public officials get money from taxpayers, they should feel confident about declaring their records if they are not stealing from the public.

This is because, according to tax records revealed by this congressional panel, Trump's income and tax liability changed dramatically during the four years he served as President of the United States.

Members of the committee stated on Tuesday that the tax returns lacked sufficient data, which led them to question the legality of certain deductions, including one for $916 million.

In the next few days, it was anticipated that the panel would release redacted copies of his returns. And that day could potentially be Friday.

The publication of Trump's tax returns now signals the completion of a nearly four-year legal struggle that Democrats in the House of Representatives have been waging against the former president since they gained control of the House in 2019.

The pursuit by Democrats was partly tied to long-held suspicions about the former president's taxes after he bucked the norm and refused to release his returns as a candidate while in office.

As this Republican prepares to launch yet another run for the White House, the documents cast doubt on the long-cultivated image of the candidate as a successful businessman.