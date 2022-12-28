Abbott tells those who received money from Bankman-Fried to return it — White House still mum on Biden's donation

Governor Abbott has called on political candidates who received money from Bankman-Fried to return it so that it can go back to innocent customers. But the White House is still mum on the donation that Biden.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a request to political candidates who have received money from Sam Bankman-Fried to return it so that it can be returned to its rightful owners, who were not involved in the scandal.

The Texas Governor, who won his third-term in office last month, has made comments about the payments that Bankman-Fried made to politicians.

Governor Abbott tweeted:

This Madoff-Style evaporation of customer's money should be a crime. Candidates who received this tainted money should return it so that innocent customers of FTX can get some of their money back."

These comments from Governor Abbott mean that top politicians, including United States President Joe Biden and Texas Democrat leader Beto O'Rourke would have been affected too had he not issued a statement saying he returned the funds.

President Biden allegedly received more than $5 million from Bankman-Fried for his political campaign back in 2020 when he was running for the White House

The White House declined to comment over a week ago on whether President Biden's campaign would reimburse the $5.2 million that FTX had given to the campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

In the documents maintained by the United States Federal Election Commission, incoming Democratic rookie Jasmine Crockett also received donations from Bankman-Fried links.

The management at FTX has reportedly issued warnings to those who fail to refund those donations that Bankman-Fried made.

Along with others associated with FTX, Bankman-Fried was a generous donor to political campaigns on both the Democratic and Republican sides.

YES, some Republican leaders also benefited from some of the money that FTX was splurging in donations, and I have an exclusive story that is meant to delve into that coming soon.

On the other hand, Bankman-Fried contributed approximately $40 million to Democrats and Democratic-affiliated politicians as campaign contributions and to "worthy" causes, according to Open Secrets.