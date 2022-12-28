GOP attorney-generals from 19 states claimed the termination of Title 42 would cause a surge of illegal immigration

Republican attorney-generals from 19 states are saying that the termination of Title 42 will cause a surge of illegal immigration as they celebrate Tuesday's judgment to keep the policy in place.

Army troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border line up to receive meals. Photo by Tamir Kalifa / AFP

In a ruling handed down on Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision that was 5-4 in favor of granting a request made by the Republican Party to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42.

This is a victory for Republican attorneys general from 19 states who asked the court to keep the Title 42 policy and its restrictions in place, citing their own "reasons".

It is reported that they did so not because of a public health emergency but because they said that removing the restrictions would likely cause a surge in illegal immigration.

The court also agreed to decide in its argument session in February whether or not 19 states that are opposed to the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration would "comply with the order and prepare for the Court's review."

She said:

At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts and will continue expanding legal pathways for immigration".

Advocates for immigrant rights contended that government officials were using public health concerns as a smokescreen to prevent the entry of as many immigrants as possible.

Even experts in public health criticized the program as well, stating that the current state of affairs did not warrant it.

The court ruled that the policy will be allowed to continue operating until the legal challenge is heard, which virtually guarantees that the limitations imposed by Title 42 will be in effect for at least the next six months.

Advocates for immigration have asserted that Title 42 was written with the intention of preventing asylum-seekers from accessing protections under the guise of safeguarding public health.