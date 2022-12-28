More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong winds

As a result of the freezing temperatures and gusty winds, more than 77,000 homes and businesses across Texas were left without power during Christmas weekend.

Weather in Dallas, Texas, during Christmas weekend. Photo by @kunmuth: @TxStormChasers / Twitter

As the storm moved through Texas over the past weekend, it brought with it freezing temperatures and strong winds, which put a strain on the state's power grid and caused more than 77,000 households to lose power.

Although the storm did not cause widespread blackouts like one did in 2021, some power companies were forced to initiate smaller blackouts to alleviate the stress placed on the power grid by Texas authorities' failure to predict demand accurately.

The outages added to the political pressure that Abbott was already under, as his administration has been under scrutiny for a long time regarding how it manages the power grid.

Later that day, Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to say that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) ended up being stable with "plenty of extra capacity."

According to data provided by PowerOutage.us, winter storms hit a large portion of the United States on Saturday, knocking out power to over 500,000 homes and businesses in the eastern part of the country as well as Texas.

The U.S. utilities were rushing to restore electricity after storms passed through their service zones, but several of them continued to battle with severe winds even as they did so.

The state of Maine had the most customers without power, with 156,289, followed by the states of New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

It was anticipated that storms would bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and bitter cold as far south as the United States-Mexico border.

Critics raised concerns that the state's power grid would be left vulnerable due to the frigid temperatures leading to increased power consumption, which would add strain to a grid already seen by many as unreliable.