'I know more about him than anyone' - Trump threatens to make damaging info about DeSantis public if he runs

Donald Trump says he knows more about Governor DeSantis than anyone else, with the possible exception of the Florida Governor's wife. He reportedly threatened to reveal this information if DeSantis were to run for White House.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Photo by Flickr and word art from Canva Pro

Former United States President Donald Trump has threatened to make "unflattering" information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis public if he (DeSantis) were to launch a presidential bid for the White House.

Trump said he knows more about DeSantis than anyone other than perhaps the Governor's wife, Casey, and he promised to unleash all of that if he attempts to run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The former president's attacks on Governor DeSantis have not slowed, and columnists have said that this is probably because he feels under siege.

The feud has been unnecessarily intense, in a way that it even overshadowed Governor DeSantis' last days of campaigning following Trump's referring to the Florida governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious".

Those comments were made while Trump presented polling figures that showed him substantially ahead of DeSantis in a prospective contest against DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

This was also the former president's first direct attack on DeSantis, marking a new phase in their competition for who will lead the party. And it came after months of subtle barbs that showed a growing rivalry between the two of them.

The tension between these two Republican heavyweights has been at it since DeSantis refused to rule out the possibility of facing Trump in a GOP primary if he were to launch a presidential bid.

The former president of the United States reportedly urged his donors not to give any financial support to Governor DeSantis for his midterm campaign for Governor of Florida.

A report from the Washington Post stated that Trump urged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to Governor DeSantis.And the same report also delved into how Trump had also been monitoring the Florida Governor's public appearances and his poll numbers.

The former president is alleged to have accused Governor DeSantis of being "ungrateful" after he helped him with an endorsement in 2018 during his run for state office.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reportedly heard from sources that Trump body-shamed the Florida governor behind closed doors and said he was "whiny".

These recent attacks made by Trump are also being picked up by his followers, such as the candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, who indicated that Governor DeSantis was being elevated above pro-Trump candidates.

The Republican Party's grass-roots infrastructure is governed by individuals loyal to Trump, despite the fact that those at the top of the party and its donor base with large sums of money may desire to move on from the former president.

If Trump does run for president again, as all signs with the upcoming announcement point to him doing so, he will do it as a bomb-throwing renegade willing to bring down the party surrounding him if he is challenged.

Trump, who has for decades threatened business competitors and partners, reporters, and critics alike with litigation or the potential of being humiliated, has taken slash-and-burn politics to new heights, and it is all up to him.

After that, the former president exhorted his followers to allegedly spread rumors and false information about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

In 2016, while debating against Hillary Clinton, he invited women to the debate who had previously accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

During the same year's Republican presidential campaign, he also tweeted an ominous and unspecific warning regarding Senator Ted Cruz's wife.

Trump's threats might not always have a lot of weight behind them, but his remarks are heard by his supporters, like those who rioted at the Capitol on January 6, ALLEGEDLY.

And now lawmakers have put forward a bill that would prevent anyone who participated in the "insurrection" from holding office at any level of government, be it the federal, state, civilian or military level.