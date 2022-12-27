Florida taxpayers spent $17 million for at least 15 legal battles launched by DeSantis. But only one has been cleared

Taxpayers in Florida have footed the bill of almost $17 million for around 15 legal challenges to initiatives enacted by Governor DeSantis. However, only one has been given the all-clear.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

The state of Florida and its taxpayers paid for 15 legal challenges that Governor Ron DeSantis have launched, and a large majority of them have had pending statuses, with maybe one that was cleared.

For an Ivy League-educated lawyer, Governor DeSantis' administration has mostly been on the losing side of things, with a few notable exceptions.

The fact that this Harvard Law School graduate continues to sign bills that he is fully aware violate the Constitution sets Governor DeSantis apart from the majority of governors.

According to a report from the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau, the state of Florida has shelled out close to $17 million to defend court legislation and policies that the Governor championed.

More than $5 million in legal fees have been piled up by Governor DeSantis, who has reportedly paid lawyers an hourly rate of up to $725, frequently for the purpose of losing lawsuits in which everyone involved was reportedly aware that he was going to lose in the first place.

The Governor's PR team loves to suggest that the reason he is experiencing so many legal troubles is because socialists and "leftists" are making baseless objections.

However, the losses are reportedly because they persist in trying to trample over the United States Constitution and the Florida Constitution.

In 2021, Governor DeSantis and other Republicans in the Legislature attempted to pass a bill that would have made it unlawful to contribute more than $3,000 to any citizen-led movement to get a new constitutional amendment placed on the ballot.

Additionally, DeSantis and Republican legislators observed as the courts overturned their unconstitutional attempt to grant the Seminole tribe a monopoly on sports betting across the state of Florida.

And their efforts to prevent social media sites like Twitter and Facebook from exercising control over the platforms that they themselves have privately sponsored.

In one of the Governor's earliest and most humiliating court losses, his appointees to the Supreme Court told him that he couldn't appoint a judge who lacked the ten years of legal experience required by the state Constitution.

This was one of the earliest and most embarrassing court losses for DeSantis. And at some point, they attempted to lower student-to-teacher ratios which led to another loss for them.

With a few notable exceptions, the DeSantis administration has, for the most part, been on the losing side of things so far with all the legal battles that they have launched.

However, it would appear that this is of little concern to a governor who has discovered a way to stay at the top of the news cycle by utilizing the most recent cause for public fury.

It is unfortunate that the Governor will not be paying for his one-man shows himself. Florida taxpayers are via attorney fees.