Analysis: Low-pay, political fights, poor benefits are some reasons why Texas is experiencing a shortage of teachers

Victor

The state of Texas is now experiencing a teacher shortage for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to low pay, political battles, and inadequate benefits. Let us briefly look into this....

A stock photo of a classroom.Photo byMelissaleonard / Flickr

Over the course of the past few years, the state of Texas has struggled with a lack of available teachers, and this problem is not just attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The shortage of teachers has been a looming issue that would have been picked up earlier had state departments paid close attention to what the teachers needed the most to remain in the jobs they truly love.

A number of factors, including low compensation, are driving teachers out of the profession. In the state of Texas, the typical hourly wage for a teacher is $20.31.

In addition, the perks are not very good, the class numbers are too large for their comfort, and political conflicts at the state level have all contributed to this tendency.

This problem has reportedly been made worse by a number of factors, including the dichotomy between in-person and online instruction, which was driven mainly by the pandemic.

There was also a controversy surrounding wearing masks in schools, which ended up being a massive political battle that saw Governor Greg Abbott fight with school districts and principals over the requirements.

Then discussions regarding what should and should not be taught in schools came to play, and Republican leaders, including parents, found themselves in the middle of this fiasco, and the inadequate safety measures in schools marred it.

The attrition rate, or the number of teachers leaving their positions due to retirement, is the most significant challenge Texas is facing in relation to its teacher shortage.

The percentage of people reaching retirement age has likewise gone up. Since the beginning of the 2018 fiscal year, Texas has seen an annualized retirement rate of 7,500 teaching professionals.

The most recent statistics, which are from the fiscal year 2021, indicate a rise to 8,600. On the other hand, during the school year 2021–2022, the state hired an additional 26,000 teachers.

One more significant problem that stems from the lack of available teachers is the practice of filling vacancies with educators who lack the necessary qualifications.

According to research conducted by Annenberg University, there are an average of 136,000 teaching positions per state occupied by individuals who do not meet the required qualifications.

Those who teach subjects in which they have neither a degree nor specialized training are considered to be underqualified teachers.

In addition, there has been a rise in the number of instructors working in the field who do not have a bachelor's degree but instead have completed a certification program that only takes a year to complete.

