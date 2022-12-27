Explainer: The Title 42 Trump-era policy that allows border officials to turn away asylum seekers - And its expiration

Victor

Governor Abbott has referenced the Trump era's Title 42 policy to turn away asylum seekers at the borders. Now, with the deadline approaching and the Biden administration attempting to terminate it, I decided we should all review it...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApPTb_0jvhYc5Q00
Shipping containers line the area near the Rio Grande river on the Eagle Pass border in Texas.Photo bySergio Flores / AFP

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been referencing Title 42, a policy enacted during former President Donald Trump's administration that permits border authorities to reject asylum applications due to health concerns.

The policy was scheduled to expire on Wednesday, but Supreme Court Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay on Tuesday last week, temporarily stopping the rollback.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Saturday that it is still implementing Title 42, stating that "anyone attempting to enter without authorization is subject to expulsion under Title 42."

The majority of Republicans and a few Democrats believe Title 42 must be maintained to limit immigration at the border, whereas immigration advocates and the majority of Democrats believe it undermines the asylum system.

But...how did we even get here? What is the deal with this "Title 42"??

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ruling permitted the quick deportation of migrants at U.S. land borders. Migrants apprehended under Title 42 are either deported to their home countries or allowed to enter Mexico.

In less than three years, police at the US-Mexico border have ejected roughly 2.5 million migrants under this program, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

In less than three years, police at the US-Mexico border have ejected roughly 2.5 million migrants under this program, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

The ruling made it possible for authorities to remove migrants at the borders of the United States expeditiously. The section of the United States Code that made it possible for the director of the CDC to release the policy is referred to as Title 42, and that name commonly refers to it.

Those migrants who are caught violating Title 42 are given the option of being sent back to their home countries or entering Mexico.

In less than three years, police at the US-Mexico border have ejected roughly 2.5 million migrants under this program, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

As soon as the Trump administration made their announcement regarding the border restrictions, they were met with opposition.

Advocates for immigrant rights contended that government officials were using public health concerns as a smokescreen to prevent the entry of as many immigrants as possible.

Experts in public health criticized the program as well, stating that it was not warranted by the current state of affairs.

The policy officials have depended on to remove many migrants from the U.S. quickly remains in force while the court analyzes the states' challenge and answers from the Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union.

In the meantime, there is a cloud of doubt hanging over the future of Title 42, as well as what will occur next at the border.

