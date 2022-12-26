Executives at FTX warn anyone not returning donations could face legal action, top politicians could be affected

The executives at FTX have warned that anyone that is not planning on returning donations that were made by Sam Bankman-Fried could face legal action, and top democratic politicians such as Biden and O'Rourke could be affected.

FTX owner and cryptocurrency handler Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo by Bybit / Flickr

Executives at FTX warned that legal action might be taken against anyone who does not return "contributions," which include around $40 million that Sam Bankman-Fried contributed to politicians affiliated with the Democrat party.

This means that top politicians could be affected, including United States President Joe Biden and Texas Democrat leader Beto O'Rourke would have been affected too had he not issued a statement saying he returned the funds.

United States President Joe Biden allegedly received more than $5 million from Bankman-Fried for his political campaign back in 2020 when he was running for the White House

The White House declined to commen t over a week ago on whether President Biden's campaign would reimburse the $5.2 million that FTX had given to the campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke's campaign for midterm elections also received a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried, another exclusive revealed.

According to information provided by O'Rourke's campaign to The Texas Tribune, this Democratic candidate returned that $1 million donation from Bankman-Fried prior to the elections.

In the documents maintained by the United States Federal Election Commission, incoming Democratic rookie Jasmine Crockett also received donations from Bankman-Fried links.

Bankman-Fried contributed a total of $40 million to Democratic candidates and causes, according to Open Secrets.

Now the management at FTX has reportedly issued warnings to those who fail to refund those donations that Bankman-Fried made.

Along with others associated with FTX, Bankman-Fried was a generous donor to political campaigns on both the Democratic and Republican sides.