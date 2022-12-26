The Texas State Securities Board to probe whether FTX illegally offered unregistered securities to state residents

Victor

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice are currently looking into whether or not FTX utilized billions of dollars worth of client monies to prop up Alameda Research as part of their investigation into the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GdxC_0jv0NdRe00
FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried.Photo byBybit / Flickr

Through its yield-bearing cryptocurrency accounts, FTX may have illegally marketed unregistered securities to residents of Texas, according to one line of inquiry being conducted by the Texas State Securities Board (TSSB).

Since September, when Bloomberg published a story on the extent to which the company was tied with Alameda Research, another trading firm that Bankman-Fried had previously started, FTX has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

Two days before Beto O'Rourke's campaign announced they paid back the donation Bankman-Fried made on November 2, CoinDesk reported that a large portion of Alameda's assets were made up of a cryptocurrency token produced by FTX, the firm's sister company.

This report was partly responsible for triggering a run on FTX, which ultimately resulted in the company's filing for bankruptcy on November 11.

The Texas State Securities Board is also investigating whether FTX improperly marketed unregistered securities to Texans through its bitcoin accounts that pay dividends.

Before the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried, who was 30 years old at the time, was considered a cryptocurrency wunderkind and had a beneficial effect on the industry.

Bankman-Friend was eager to help define the sector's regulatory framework and is one of the individuals who worked to legitimize cryptocurrency.

Along with others associated with FTX, Bankman-Fried was a generous donor to political campaigns on both the Democratic and Republican sides.

Another executive at FTX, Ryan Salame, gave a contribution to the Republican Party in the amount of $23 million.

# Texas State Securities Board# Sam Bankman Fried# FTX# Alameda# Donations

