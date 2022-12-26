Democrats want Abbott prosecuted over migrant drop-off. But he wants Biden to deploy federal assets to the border

The Democrats are demanding that Abbott be brought to justice over the migrant drop-off at the Vice President's mansion. On the other hand, he demands that Biden send government resources to the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Don Irvine / Flickr

Democratic members and some followers on the internet want Texas Governor Greg Abbott to be prosecuted over migrant drop-off at Vice-President Kamala Harris during cold Christmas eve temperatures.

When the temperature was only 18 degrees, several busloads of migrants were unloaded in front of Vice President Harris' home in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve.

According to a statement made by a member of the administration,the first two busloads of people were transported to various local shelters. And in late Saturday evening, other buses arrived in front of the vice president's home.

Democrats are criticizing the fact that groups of migrants were bused in sub-zero temperatures, this time focusing on the timing of the most recent incident.

It is important to note that Governor Abbott has not confirmed his involvement, but various news outlets say he was responsible in addition to the White House and the aid organization.

Governor Abbott said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.

In order to resolve the issue at the border, this Texas governor requested that President Biden "quickly deploy government assets."

He wrote in a letter to the president:

You and your administration must stop the lie that the border is secure and, instead, immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire problems you have caused. You must execute the duties that the U.S. Constitution mandates you perform and secure the southern border before more innocent lives are lost".

Republican governors, as a whole, have claimed that the tactic gives them the opportunity to bring attention to the challenges confronted by border areas.

They added that they hoped these moves could compel cities and governments in the north to deal with the problem that Republicans claim they helped create.