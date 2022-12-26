Bankman-Fried is one of President Biden's biggest donors, contributing more than $5 million to his campaign in 2020

Sam Bankman-Fried is one of the most generous contributors to President Biden's campaign, giving more than $5 million to the effort in 2020.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Chicago Council GC / Flickr

There is now mounting pressure on President Biden to return those millions believed to haven been fraudulently contributed by Bankman-Fried, allegedly.

The White House declined to comment over a week ago on whether President Biden's campaign would reimburse the $5.2 million that FTX had given to the campaign for the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic leader Beto O'Rourke's campaign for midterm elections also received a $1 million donation from embattled cryptocurrency leader Sam Bankman-Fried, another exclusive revealed.

According to information provided by O'Rourke's campaign to The Texas Tribune, this Democratic candidate returned that $1 million donation from Bankman-Fried prior to the elections.

The team working for O'Rourke stated that the donation of money, which had been received on October 11th, had been returned since it still needed to be requested.

Aside from O'Rourke, a number of other candidates for the Texas House of Representatives received financial support from Bankman-Fried or his allies.

According to documents maintained by the United States Federal Election Commission, incoming Democratic rookie Jasmine Crockett was given a contribution of $2,900 by Gabriel Bankman-Fried.

Crockett is presently serving as a representative for the city of Dallas, and the donation came from Sam Bankman-brother.

Crockett was also running against other candidates in a primary election to succeed Eddie Bernice Johnson after she served as a representative for Dallas for an extended period of time.

She also benefited from the spending of $1.4 million by the Protect our Future super PAC, which is a political action committee that Sam Bankman-Fried primarily funded.

According to Open Secrets, Bankman-Fried contributed a total of $40 million to Democratic candidates and causes.