DeSantis slammed by Democrats for appointing a judge who denied an abortion to a girl over school grades

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been slammed for appointing Jared Smith, who was previously removed from his position as a result of a controversial judgment in which he denied a juvenile girl's request for an abortion on the basis of her academic performance.

Judge Smith ruled that the girl could not get an abortion even though she wanted one, and he cited his concerns being this 17-year-old girl's "overall intelligence".

Under the law of the state of Florida, a minor cannot obtain an abortion without first receiving both notifications from their parents and their consent. In the case of the young lady, she had requested that the requirement be waived by the judge.

The requirement can be waived in accordance with Florida law if the court finds "by clear and convincing evidence, that the minor is sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy."

In his decision, Judge Smith disallowed the adolescent female's request for an abortion on the grounds that he considered her academic performance to be a relevant consideration.

He said in his ruling:

Addressing her 'overall intelligence'… the court found her intelligence to be less than average because '[w]hile she claimed that her grades were ‘Bs' during her testimony, her GPA is currently 2.0. Clearly, a 'B' average would not equate to a 2.0 GPA. This court has long recognized that the trial court's findings … may support a determination that the minor did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy".

In addition to this, Smith raised concerns about the adolescent's "emotional development and stability, as well as his ability to accept responsibility."

Smith had previously served as a judge on the Hillsborough county court, but he was removed from that position in August due to the decision he made regarding the case involving abortion.

Smith's campaign for re-election in August was unsuccessful as he was defeated by Nancy Jacobs, an attorney in Tampa specializing in family and criminal law.

As such, a ruling that had been made by Judge Smith was overturned by an appeals court.

Judge Smith has now been given a position on the sixth district court of appeal, which Governor DeSantis just established, and his appointment will take effect on January 1, 2023.