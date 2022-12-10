Analysis: Walker's Senate loss adds to a long list of candidates backed by Trump that flopped during these midterms

Herschel Walker's loss in his race for the Senate in the state of Georgia after Democrats cemented their control of the US Senate adds to a long list of flops that Trump incurred after he backed him. Let's discuss...

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. Photo by CG Staff College / Flickr

Herschel Walker, a legendary player in the sport of football and also known as the worst candidate the modern Republican party has ever run, as described by many columnists, lost his senate seat after projections called the race.

Walker is said to be the embodiment of everything the modern Republican party has claimed to oppose, including ineptitude, violent crime, abortion, households broken by absentee fathers, and race-based affirmative action.

Walker is the latest in a line of candidates who have lost after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who is running for the nomination of the Republican Party to the White House again in 2024.

The Republican former football star got the "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the former president, who called him "a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States Senator."

Trump embarked on a mission to lend his support to a few Republican candidates running for office this year with the hope of boosting those candidates' chances of victory.

However, significant victories for the GOP never materialized, and the outcome was still unclear at the time this piece was written.

The performance of Republicans who aligned themselves with former president Donald Trump's claims that the election was stolen was not good at all.

In fact, that performance was more terrible compared to any other statewide Republicans who ran on the same ballots in almost every state.

Mehmet Oz, who Trump had endorsed, was defeated by the Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the campaign for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

This dealt a blow to the chances of the Republican Party gaining control of the upper house. Oz's loss was the most famous of Trump's failed endorsements.

Trump also backed two extreme Republican candidates for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And both candidates made it more difficult for the Republican Party to win governorships in states where the races were expected to be close.