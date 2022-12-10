Abbott reminds everyone that Texas was the first state to ban BlackRock

Governor Abbott has reminded everyone that his state was the first to ban BlackRock from doing business across Texas, following DeSantis' ban.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by World Travel & Tourism / Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has taken to social media to remind everyone that his state was the first to have a law prohibiting BlackRock from doing business in an area he governs.

Governor Abbott mentioned that the law he signed in 2021 was to prevent financial companies with ESG policies from operating in Texas due to their discrimination against the oil and gas sector.

When a company has ESG policies, it signifies its strategy centered on the three pillars of environmentalism, social responsibility, and good governance.

In this case, BlackRock's ESG policies allow a diversity of approaches across different investment teams and strategies, and they prioritize those in how to operate their businesses.

The tweets come after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent decision to pull $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the conflict between Republicans and the largest money management in the world over its policies regarding ESG investments.

This is the most recent instance in which Republicans have attacked "woke" firms and money managers, and they have also threatened to reverse the $40 trillion ESG investment industry.

Since the beginning of their party, Republicans have had the long-held the belief that liberals are employing environmental, social, and corporate governance investing tactics to achieve an ideological agenda that the voters would defeat at the polls.

BlackRock, which manages $8 trillion in assets, published a statement that accused the state of Florida of placing political considerations ahead of performance considerations.

While BlackRock has urged portfolio businesses to reveal more data about how they appoint more diverse board members, it has stated its initiatives are targeted at enhancing company performance and opposed requests for steps like divesting from oil companies.

So far, only Republican-controlled states have made large reallocations away from BlackRock, including $794 million taken by Louisiana's treasurer and $500 million by Missouri's treasurer, both in October.