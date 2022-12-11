Exclusive: Young Florida girls are more likely to be sex-trafficked when they enter state-run foster care

When young girls are placed in foster care in the state of Florida, they have an increased risk of being victims of sexual exploitation, new research has alleged.

A 'human trafficking' search word. Photo by Enot-Poloskun / Canva Pro

A new research has alleged that the state of Florida seems to have an issue of sex trafficking that befalls young girls who are placed in foster care.

The complicity of Florida's child welfare system in the trafficking of minors for sexual activity was uncovered by an investigation carried out by the South Florida Sun Sentinel over the course of a year.

This investigation used evidence obtained from government records, state and federal lawsuits, research studies, and interviews with victims and family members.

For some reason, the Sun Sentinel found that when a girl is taken in by the child welfare system in Florida, there is an increased risk that she may be sold into prostitution.

The state of Florida circumvented a federal statute that discourages the use of group homes by exploiting a loophole in the law to continue sending vulnerable girls to group homes.

Traffickers occasionally "shark" the block, waiting for a girl to stroll to the corner shop, to prey on adolescent girls who live in those homes and have been known to prey on them.

Young people who have a history of commercial sexual exploitation have an alarmingly high rate of running away from group homes, and those runaways are significantly more vulnerable to being trafficked for sexual exploitation.

However, after they are gone, minimal effort is made to find them, and the law in Florida does not force anyone to make such an effort.

Girls raised in foster care, and victims of human trafficking have many of the same vulnerabilities, including a history of abuse or exploitation, instability at home, insufficient parenting, and emotional fragility.

Because there are not enough friends, relatives, or foster home families who can care for teenagers, many of them are placed in institutional group homes that employ staff.

These group homes are frequently located in dangerous neighborhoods where the real estate cost is lower, and drug traffickers have direct access to the premises.