Democrats denounce Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' for claiming that Trump was silenced in 2020

Victor

Lawmakers, who are mostly democrats, have denounced Elon Musk's Twitter Files phenomena for somehow claiming that Donald Trump was silenced during the 2020 Elections period.

Twitter billionaire owner Elon Musk.Photo byJiafu Fu / Flickr

Democratic lawmakers have slammed Elon Musk's latest obsession, which is being popularized as the "Twitter Files," and in part-three delved into the deplartforming of Former President Donald Trump.

In this third part, the primary focus was on the chain of events that resulted in the suspension of the account of Trump from October 2020 until January 6, 2021.

According to a Twitter thread by Matt Taibbi, executives at Twitter "began processing new power" after they decided to ban Trump, which indicated that they were "prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses - potentially even Joe Biden".

One unnamed executive stated that the "context surrounding" the activities taken by Trump and his followers "throughout the course of the election and honestly over the last 4+ years" contributed to the decision to implement the ban.

One Democratic leader Ted Lieu said this recent "Twitter files" stuff is plain stupid and primarily due to the over-exaggeration and the fuelling of misinformation, and added that claiming Trump was silenced in 2020 is pure gaslighting.

Lieu added that in 2020, the whole world knew what Trump was tweeting, and several media houses covered his tweets on a daily basis.

Republicans have been criticizing how Twitter's previous management handled the situation and ran the company, with several allegations of its bias towards Democrats.

Following the promotion of lengthy tweets by Twitter's new CEO, Republicans have been vocal in their criticizm of the company, alleging that Twitter is hiding facts and is biased in favor of Democrats.

Republican followers have been saying that the democrats are scared of free speech, and the only speech they allow is the one they approve of, and the feeling has been the same on the other side.

  • Several media outlets have yet to verify any of the information being made public. And allegations that are being made lack clear evidence.

