Trump is five percentage points behind DeSantis, a new poll reveals

A new poll has revealed that Donald Trump is behind Ron DeSantis following widespread speculations of both potentially gunning for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a lead of 5 percentage points over the controversial former president of the United States Donald Trump.

A similar poll of Iowa Republicans released in late November also showed that Republican voters preferred DeSantis over Trump as their first-choice candidate by a margin of 32% to 30% respectively.

Because no other Republican candidate received more than 5% of the vote for their campaign, it appears that the contest for the Republican nomination will mainly be between these two men.

Republican voters are going through a huge turmoil over the harsh decision of not knowing if they are going to stick by the former president or the Florida Governor.

For starters, Governor Ron DeSantis has been picking up steam in GOP politics for months and is widely considered to be a popular contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

However, Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

As such, challenging Trump at the Primaries, should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, will be the most intense and divided the GOPs have ever been.

There are many analysis and explainers that are breaking down the complexities of everything, but it is important to note that regardless of whether the former United States President Donald Trump is charged criminally, it's only a matter of time before Republicans fully rally DeSantis.

Because at least 64% of primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65% of those with a college degree, said that they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, a New York Times poll found.

The same poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

The former U.S. President also has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.