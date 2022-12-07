Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise

Victor

Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAMnx_0jaquYmy00
Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump's legal team has claimed that the former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was the sole perpetrator and beneficiary of the fraud.

These claims follow accusations aimed against Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation for tax evasion, which allegedly led to them hiding perks such as luxury cars and apartments.

At the end of this month-long trial, a New York prosecutor told jurors that the former president"knew exactly what was happening" at two of his firms.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass refuted statements made by attorneys for entities affiliated with the Trump Organization that the former CFO operated alone and was the only beneficiary of that tax fraud.

One of the trial's moments occurred when Prosecutor Steinglass protested to the judge that defense attorneys frequently claimed in closing arguments that Trump and his family were unaware of the fraud.

While Trump and his family are not charged in the case, Prosecutor Steinglass asserted in his closing argument that the former president was aware of what Weisselberg and other officials were doing.

This includes engaging in a scheme over the course of more than a decade to enable Weisselberg, other executives, and the firms themselves to evade taxes by concealing luxury automobiles and apartments.

The prosecutor pledged that when the court resumes its hearing on this, he will dig deeper to paint a better picture of Trump's alleged involvement in the plot in greater detail.

# Allen Weisselberg# Donald Trump# Joshua Steinglass# Fraud# Tax Evasion

Comments / 391

