Republicans slammed Twitter's previous management for concealing information and being biased toward Democrats

Following Elon Musk's promotion of a series of tweets on Friday that revealed how Twitter handled a news article about Hunter Biden in 2020, Republicans have denounced the previous management.

The tweets that Musk promoted depicted a series of tweets that revealed internal documents about how the company handled a news article about Hunter Biden in 2020.

Matt Taibbi, a writer, stated in a lengthy tweet thread that he received "thousands of internal documents" from sources at Twitter which reportedly revealed how the company blocked users from tweeting and direct-messaging about the topic.

it is important to note that none of the publications attributed in this article saw or verified any of those files. And allegations were made despite a lack of clear evidence.

A large majority of what was reportedly "exposed" by the thread was Twitter's internal and external discussions on the company's decision to restrict access to multiple stories.

This led to scathing criticism of how Twitter's previous management handled the situation and ran the company, with several allegations of its bias towards Democrats.

Some of the information that Taibbi characterized included the company's actions in response to an article published in October 2020 in the New York Post that claimed the company possessed a "smoking-gun email" between Hunter Biden and a Ukrainian businessman.

Nevertheless, it is almost certain that the revelations will stir up controversy regarding restrictions on free expression on the internet and social media platforms.