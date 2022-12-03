Alex Jones owes families of Sandy Hook mass shooting nearly $1.4 billion but claims only to have just $1 million

Alex Jones asserts that he only has between one and ten million dollars in assets, despite the fact that he owes the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting about $1.4 billion.

An American far-right and alt-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Photo by Brian Reichle / Flickr

A little under two months after he was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy protection.

The host of the radio show Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at a Texas court and then listed the families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting victims as his creditors.

The mass shooting resulted in the deaths of twenty-seven individuals, including the gunman, with the majority of the fatalities being first-graders.

In the document he filed with the court, he calculated that he has liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, while he estimated that his assets range from $1 million to $10 million.

Jones is now liable for a total of $1.4 billion in damages following two trials this year that dealt with disseminating misinformation about the shooting in 2012.

He had asserted that the government had fabricated the incident to offer a pretext for restricting people's rights to possess firearms.

This led to several families filing lawsuits against Jones, claiming that the hoax believers' harassment against them lasted for years and was caused by Jones' lies.

Recently, he has been relentlessly soliciting direct donations from his viewers on Infowars, imploring them to donate so they can assist him in continuing his fight.

When Jones refused to give over financial papers linked with his company, Free Speech Systems, which also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, he was found accountable in three separate lawsuits brought the previous year and resolved by default judgments.