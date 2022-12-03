FTX & Alameda's $8 billion was not properly counted, says Sam Bankman-Fried

Victor

Sam Bankman-Fried showed some spreadsheets where he attempted to prove his FTX claims that he made an error in his accounting by counting $8 billion twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKASE_0jWUorQz00
American entrepreneur, investor and founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTXSamuel Bankman-Fried.Photo byFII Institute / Flckr

According to Bloomberg's reporting, Sam Bankman-Fried has admitted to having "misaccounted" for $8 billion of customer cash after discovering that some of those monies had been counted twice.

Following the failure of FTX, the media outlet conducted an interview with Bankman-Fried in the penthouse that he purchased in the Bahamas for $30 million.

A spreadsheet including FTX and Alameda's financial data was presented to Bloomberg's Zeke Faux by a formerly wealthy individual claiming to have less than one hundred thousand dollars left.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried said:

I thought the downside was not nearly as high as it was. I thought that there was the risk of a much smaller hole. I thought it was going to be manageable".

When a reporter asked Bankman-Fried if he had "lost $8 billion," the founder of FTX responded that the money had been "misaccounted," attempting to dispel the notion that the money had been lost.

He added that several FTX customers sent money directly to Alameda's account since some banks were more ready to collaborate with the hedge fund than they were with the cryptocurrency exchange.

John J. Ray III, who handled Enron's bankruptcy, said FTX is full of "inexperienced" executives and demonstrates a "complete failure of corporate controls."

Emojis used in internet chats also gave their stamp of approval to company expenditures.The employees were provided benefits such as a daily allowance of $200 on food delivery and private planes to transport Amazon shipments from Miami to the Bahamas.

The absence of an accounting department at the company was discovered in court records submitted by Ray, who was also the CEO of FTX and had been appointed to handle the company's bankruptcy.

