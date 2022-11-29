At least $20 billion used by the Biden Administration to aid Ukraine could be unaccounted for

There is a possibility that at least $20 billion in aid money given to Ukraine by the Biden administration cannot be located, and Republicans want every dollar to be traced.

United States President Joe Biden. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

President Joe Biden's administration is scrambling to keep tabs on the almost $20 billion in military aid that has been transferred to Ukraine, according to a report.

This comes as the Republicans prepare to gain control of the House of Representatives in January, and with that came warnings that every dollar has to be accounted for.

According to a report from The Washington Post, legislators agree that the existing monitoring efforts look terribly inadequate.

The Biden administration has only inspected 10% of the 22,000 weapons that the United States has transferred to Ukraine between February and November 1.

The outspoken Republican representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has vowed to "hold our government accountable" for the money that has been spent on Ukraine.

On the other hand, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo, told the Washington Post:

The taxpayers deserve to know that investment is going where it's intended to go. In any war, there can be missteps and misallocation of supplies."

Some lawmakers on the opposite side of the aisle echo the same message that the Biden Administration has to be accountable for every cent sent to Ukraine.

Under President Biden, funding for Ukraine from the U.S. has been provided by a majority of both Democrats and Republicans; many Republicans believe there is no reason why this support cannot continue in some form.

Kevin McCarthy, who is likely to become the next Speaker of the House, has stated that his party will not be writing Ukraine a "blank check" to help it defend itself against an invasion by Russia.

A possible audit is to find out how much, if any, of the United States assistance goes to the wrong people and where it ends up.

McCarthy has justified his criticism of the aid packages by referring to the precarious state of the American economy, which is currently on the verge of entering a recession.

The European allies of the United States have voiced their optimism that the Republican party's reservations regarding aid to Ukraine would not result in a broad reduction of funds.