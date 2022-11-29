Musk slammed for saying he's fighting for free speech only to back DeSantis, who 'silences teachers, schools, etc'

Critics say that Elon Musk cannot claim to fight for free speech and still go on to support Governor DeSantis -- who has "silenced" communities and dictated how schools should operate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Billionaire Elon Musk. Photo by Flickr

Tesla billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk has said that he would back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president if he ran for office in 2024, he said in a tweet.

After indicating in June of this year that he was still pondering his Republican vote for president but was "leaning towards" DeSantis, the billionaire's words are the most apparent hint yet of his political backing.

The strategy could prove beneficial for DeSantis in what many Republicans anticipate will be a bloody contest between Trump and DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination.

Musk making his intentions clear on who he will be supporting led to an entire community of critics denouncing him for supporting someone who is against "free space".

A Generation-Z organization took to Twitter to point out the irony of Musk claiming that he is fighting for "free speech" in the United States while supporting Governor DeSantis simultaneously.

The organization added that the Florida governor banned books that support teaching race relations and history, silenced the LGBTQ+ community, and dictated how schools should be run.

Curriculum transparency for parents was a crucial topic in the Governor's speech, as he mentioned legislation aimed at preserving parents' rights to make decisions about the materials their children are exposed to in school.

Most of the praises from Governor DeSantis were him praising the "Stop WOKE Act," which forbids educators and workplace employers from teaching pupils about social issues while on duty.

During summer of this year, Florida's Parental Rights in Education law — or what critics dubbed as the "Don't Say Gay" law — went into effect.

Because of this, some of the public school districts in the state have started implementing new policies that restrict the discussion of LGBTQ issues and identities in the classroom.

Several people pointed out that supporting DeSantis does not sound like "free speech", and another user mentioned that free speech is only for "HIS SPEECH".