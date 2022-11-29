Trump sued again by a writer for defamation over alleged rape - adding to the many legal issues he currently faces

Donald Trump was sued for defamation for the second time on Thanksgiving by a writer who accused him of lying when he denied having raped her 27 years ago.

Former United States Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump is being sued for a second time by a writer who accused him of lying when he denied 27 years ago that he had raped her and filed a lawsuit against him for defamation.

E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, made the allegations against Trump in a case that she filed in federal court in Manhattan. Carroll said that Trump assaulted her after an alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Carroll, who is 78 years old, filed the battery claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which is a new law that gives victims of sexual assault a one-year window in which to sue their alleged abusers. This is true even if the abuse occurred long ago and statutes of limitations have passed.

Trump has denied raping Carroll and said that she was not his type. The former president also denied knowing Carroll at the time the alleged incident occurred.

Her initial response to his denial, which came in June 2019, was to file a defamation lawsuit five months later.

In a post dated October 12 on his Truth Social account, he reiterated the denial and called Carroll's claim a "hoax" and "lie," which resulted in a new defamation claim being filed against him.

This lawsuit is adding to the many legal issues that the former president has been dealing with since he left office, and with his presidential bid announcement, more are expected to come.

Currently, Trump is currently dealing with complex matters of the law that stems from the loss of his 2020 national elections, including events that unravelled on January 6.

In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

Meanwhile, a political investigation is considering recommending criminal charges against Trump for his role in January 6, 2021, events that led to the storming of Congress.

The former president has been out of office for more than a year and a half, but legal issues from his time in office continue to pose a risk to him, with the new one involving the FBI's search of his home back in August on his handling of official papers while president.