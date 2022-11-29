Governor Abbott lied when he said the 15,000 Haitian immigrants at the border were stopped by the deployed security team

Governor Abbott reportedly lied when he said about 15,000 immigrants from Haiti who arrived at the border seeking asylum were stopped by the deployed Public Safety and National Guard.

Governor Greg ABbott. Photo by Texans for Greg Abbott Flickr

Back in September 2021, almost 15,000 Haitian asylum seekers camped underneath the international bridge in the little border community of Del Rio, located approximately 240 kilometers west of San Antonio.

The arrival of those Haitians followed their president's assassination, an earthquake that killed hundreds of people, and economic difficulties in Latin American countries.

To prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande, members of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers lined up their cars along the riverbank and established what the authorities called a "steel barrier".

Governor Greg Abbott then claimed that the influx of migrants crossing the border was only stopped when the deployed soldiers arrived to build a steel barrier to block the migrants from crossing.

Governor Abbott's office hailed this operation as a success, saying on multiple occasions that it has been successful in capturing criminals as well as dangerous drugs.

However, most immigrants were prevented from crossing the border by Mexican authorities before they even got that far.

And the bridge was reopened within a week after the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement evicted or deported thousands of Haitian immigrants.

It is uncertain what role the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard played in preventing Haitian migrants from entering the country, and both agencies did not make any arrests.

Governor Abbott has not stopped hailing this Operation Lonestar as a massive success, ensuring that deadly drugs are stopped and criminals are captured.

When signing the border control proclamation into power, the Governor justified the measure as necessary to prevent the crossing of drugs and undocumented migrants.

He said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.