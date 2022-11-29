Governor Abbott lied when he said the 15,000 Haitian immigrants at the border were stopped by the deployed security team

Victor

Governor Abbott reportedly lied when he said about 15,000 immigrants from Haiti who arrived at the border seeking asylum were stopped by the deployed Public Safety and National Guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xYrJ_0jRU5HJ800
Governor Greg ABbott.Photo byTexans for Greg Abbott Flickr

Back in September 2021, almost 15,000 Haitian asylum seekers camped underneath the international bridge in the little border community of Del Rio, located approximately 240 kilometers west of San Antonio.

The arrival of those Haitians followed their president's assassination, an earthquake that killed hundreds of people, and economic difficulties in Latin American countries.

To prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the Rio Grande, members of the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers lined up their cars along the riverbank and established what the authorities called a "steel barrier".

Governor Greg Abbott then claimed that the influx of migrants crossing the border was only stopped when the deployed soldiers arrived to build a steel barrier to block the migrants from crossing.

Governor Abbott's office hailed this operation as a success, saying on multiple occasions that it has been successful in capturing criminals as well as dangerous drugs.

However, most immigrants were prevented from crossing the border by Mexican authorities before they even got that far.

And the bridge was reopened within a week after the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement evicted or deported thousands of Haitian immigrants.

It is uncertain what role the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard played in preventing Haitian migrants from entering the country, and both agencies did not make any arrests.

Governor Abbott has not stopped hailing this Operation Lonestar as a massive success, ensuring that deadly drugs are stopped and criminals are captured.

When signing the border control proclamation into power, the Governor justified the measure as necessary to prevent the crossing of drugs and undocumented migrants.

He said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Greg Abbott# Border Control# Immigration# Haitians# Asylum seekers

Comments / 1055

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
18542 followers

More from Victor

Florida State

DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock

Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
148 comments

Alex Jones owes families of Sandy Hook mass shooting nearly $1.4 billion but claims only to have just $1 million

Alex Jones asserts that he only has between one and ten million dollars in assets, despite the fact that he owes the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting about $1.4 billion.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shooters

Officials from the city of San Francisco said armed robots would be dispatched to assist law enforcement in dealing with violent suspects such as mass shooters. San Francisco Police Department personnel during a media briefing.Photo byJustin Sullivan / Gallo Images.

Read full story
7 comments

FTX & Alameda's $8 billion was not properly counted, says Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried showed some spreadsheets where he attempted to prove his FTX claims that he made an error in his accounting by counting $8 billion twice. American entrepreneur, investor and founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTXSamuel Bankman-Fried.Photo byFII Institute / Flckr.

Read full story
3 comments

At least $20 billion used by the Biden Administration to aid Ukraine could be unaccounted for

There is a possibility that at least $20 billion in aid money given to Ukraine by the Biden administration cannot be located, and Republicans want every dollar to be traced. United States President Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
1134 comments
Florida State

Musk slammed for saying he's fighting for free speech only to back DeSantis, who 'silences teachers, schools, etc'

Critics say that Elon Musk cannot claim to fight for free speech and still go on to support Governor DeSantis -- who has "silenced" communities and dictated how schools should operate.

Read full story
28 comments

Trump sued again by a writer for defamation over alleged rape - adding to the many legal issues he currently faces

Donald Trump was sued for defamation for the second time on Thanksgiving by a writer who accused him of lying when he denied having raped her 27 years ago. Former United States Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
80 comments

DeVos family donated $100 million to Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos

Convicted criminal Elizabeth Holmes received $100 million for her Theranos project from the DeVos family, a donation that was initially assumed to have been $50 million. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.Photo byChris Burch / Flickr.

Read full story
96 comments
Texas State

Analysis: O'Rourke has lost the Governor's race, senate bid and the democratic primary win for president in the past

In the past, O'Rourke has been unsuccessful in his bids for the Governor's race, the Senate, and the Democratic primary win for the president. And this has led to a lot of discussion surrounding his political future.

Read full story
43 comments

Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States

Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
1152 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send more

Following its success at accepting and onboarding migrants from other countries, Philadelphia has said it is now ready to accept more foreign nationals seeking asylum. Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Photo byDrew Hallowell / Gallo Images.

Read full story
88 comments

Agriculture department faults Russia for a surge in prices this Thanksgiving

The Department of Agriculture blamed Russia for a surge in food prices this Thanksgiving, which has impacted turkeys more. A thanksgiving dinner stock photo.Photo byMonstera / Pexels.

Read full story
12 comments
Orlando, FL

DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizations

In honor of their 30th year as owners of the Orlando Magic franchise, the DeVos family will present a total of $3 million to be distributed among thirty different local organizations.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott's border restriction proclamations cost him a border county in the midterms

Texas Governor Abbott's border control proclamations came back to haunt him during midterms and led to him losing a county with the highest amount of border crossings. The border control declarations that Texas Governor Greg Abbott made prior to the midterm elections came back to haunt him, and as a result, he was defeated in the county that has the highest number of border crossings.

Read full story
79 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Trump's presidential bid spells trouble for Governor DeSantis

Donald Trump's Tuesday presidency announcement for 2024 does not look good for Ron DeSantis, given that the Governor has long been touted as the next potential opponent for Joe Biden, writes Victor.

Read full story
16 comments

Former Republican strategist says Trump has no chance of winning the White House based on these recent midterm results

A former GOP strategist says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on how badly the candidates he supported performed during the midterms. Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
532 comments
Florida State

Trump's niece says he could beat Governor DeSantis in a potential contest for the Republican 2024 nomination

Donald Trump's niece says the former president could beat Florida Governor DeSantis in a potential contest for the Republican party 2024 nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Read full story
46 comments
Georgia State

Trump was asked to wait until after the Georgia Senate seat runoff to announce his Presidency run - he refused

Donald Trump was asked to wait at least after next month's runoff for a Georgia Senate seat to announce his Presidential bid for 2024, but he refused because he was eager to reclaim the spotlight.

Read full story
185 comments

Hispanic voters did not vote for Republican candidates at the rate they were expected to

The rate of votes cast by Hispanic voters for Republican candidates fell short of what was anticipated for them, which shocked a lot of people. I Registered To Vote Today stickers stock photo for illustration purposes.Adam Glanzman / Getty Images.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy