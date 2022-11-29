DeVos family donated $100 million to Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos

Convicted criminal Elizabeth Holmes received $100 million for her Theranos project from the DeVos family, a donation that was initially assumed to have been $50 million.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Photo by Chris Burch / Flickr

The convicted felon Elizabeth Holmes was given a donation from the DeVos family in the amount of $100 million for her Theranos enterprise. This sum was initially misunderstood to be in the range of $50 million.

According to one of the testimonies presented in court before Holmes was convicted, the DeVos family office initially stated that it would invest $50 million.

However, after meeting with Holmes, they increased their commitment to $100 million due to the faith that they had in the project.

It is said that most people believed that the Theranos project was going to be a game-changer for the nation's healthcare system, and it turns out that those were false promises.

The multigenerational DeVos family was fascinated by Holmes' assertion that Theranos' devices were being utilized on military helicopters and in pharmaceuticals.

It remains unclear whether Cheri DeVos received her test results after having her blood tested when she visited the company's lab.

Holmes was given a sentence of more than 11 years in jail on Friday for her role in a scheme in which she misled investors about the ostensible efficacy of the blood-testing technology developed by her firm.

Her legal team claimed she should receive the maximum possible sentence of 18 months. Instead, the judge imposed a prison sentence of 135 months upon her, equivalent to 11 years and three months.

Around July, a court determined that Balwani, who had a romantic involvement with Holmes many years ago, was guilty of all 12 criminal fraud allegations against him. The date of his sentencing has been fixed for the following month.