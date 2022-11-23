Analysis: O'Rourke has lost the Governor's race, senate bid and the democratic primary win for president in the past

In the past, O'Rourke has been unsuccessful in his bids for the Governor's race, the Senate, and the Democratic primary win for the president. And this has led to a lot of discussion surrounding his political future.

Texas Republican Leader Beto O'Rourke. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Beto O'Rourke has been the Democratic Party of Texas' best hope for a long time. However, given his history of unsuccessful campaigns for senator, president, and Governor, many people question whether he has a future in politics.

O'Rourke's failed Senate bid against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018 was the moment that catapulted the former congressman to the forefront of national attention.

However, due to the fact that he was unable to win the Democratic primary for president in 2020, many members of the party view his national brand as having suffered significant damage.

At this point in time, O'Rourke is better recognized for the contests he has lost than the ones he has won, including serving as an El Paso councilman from 2005 to 2011 and as a congressman from 2013 to 2019.

Even though O'Rourke was in a position to win financially, he still managed to shatter fundraising records both during his campaign for Senate in 2018 and again during his campaign for Governor this year.

Only a few short months ago, it seemed as though the formidable hold that the Republican Party had on Texas might be in jeopardy, and he seemed like the ideal candidate to take on this challenge.

But by the time the votes were counted on Election Day, it was evident that a Democratic wave in Texas had again failed to materialize, and Governor Greg Abbott, the incumbent Republican serving his second term, strolled to a leading victory.

During his concession speech on Tuesday night in El Paso, O'Rourke addressed the topic of his political future. He stated that he would continue to be involved in politics but that he did not "know what form it would take."

This is what he said:

I don't know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I'm in this fight for life. Who knows what's next for any of us, right? But I just cannot thank you enough."

After the event, O'Rourke's supporters stated that they did not want him to leave politics, but they admitted that he might benefit from a break from the campaign trail.

Suppose O'Rourke, a Democrat, wants to win statewide office in Texas, which is known for its conservative politics. In that case, political experts said he would have to put in a lot of effort to overcome the difficult policy positions he put himself in during the 2020 presidential primary - and he still lost.

Democrats have long harbored the hope that the expanding and increasingly diverse urban centers and suburbs of Texas would provide the party with a path to competitiveness in the state of Texas, which is the largest red state on the country's political map.

However, that has yet to be the case. In a place like Texas, where the political climate is as it is, a Democratic run for Governor has always been considered a long shot due to the state's political climate.

O'Rourke will face a steep uphill struggle in trying to persuade wary voters that he should launch another attempt for a prominent office after suffering three high-profile defeats in the span of four years.

However, there are numerous examples of Republicans in Texas who have bounced back from humiliating defeats in the political arena to ascend to the highest positions in government, and O'Rourke will hopefully do the same.