Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States

Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former United States President Donald Trump has been debunked after claiming that the current reign of President Joe Biden has led to 10 million undocumented foreign nationals entering the United States.

Trump was speaking at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, when he made his announcement for the Presidential Bid on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

While emphasizing illegal Immigration, Trump said:

I believe it's 10 million people coming in, not three or four million people. They're pouring into our country".

According to a law and sociology professor at the University of Southern California's law school who studies immigration, the 10 million undocumented people figure does not have an empirical basis.

An expert from the Migration Policy Institute named Julia Gelatt had a similar opinion when she said that it is not plausible that 10 million undocumented immigrants have crossed the border.

Customs and Border Protection has recorded more than 4.3 million total nationwide border "encounters" under Biden, but that number includes people who presented themselves to the authorities to begin the process of seeking humanitarian protection.

And while Trump used the word "people," Ryo emphasized that the number of “encounters" is not the same as the number of separate individuals who have crossed the border.

According to an article published by The Arizona Republic in early November, the "worst case scenario" for the number of illegal border crossings under Biden through October "could be 6.2 million."

This number refers to the total number of crossings that occurred from January through October. As such, this number is nowhere near the 10 million estimated figure that Trump spoke about, and experts have debunked this.