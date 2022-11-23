Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send more

Following its success at accepting and onboarding migrants from other countries, Philadelphia has said it is now ready to accept more foreign nationals seeking asylum.

Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Drew Hallowell / Gallo Images

Following the arrival of 30,000 refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is prepared to welcome further asylum seekers if Texas Governor Greg Abbott decides to dispatch additional buses.

Mayor Jim Kenney had stated that the city would be ready to accept additional asylum seekers if more buses are sent to Philadelphia, and they eventually arrived.

Helping people reach their final destinations and providing legal services, including education on their rights and the asylum procedure, are the next steps the city and its community partners will take.

Philadelphia, much like other sanctuary cities that have been destinations, was not alerted by Texas officials about the destination of the charter bus that was heading for Philadelphia prior to its departure.

This is the same thing that happened to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. when they saw buses full of migrants arrive in their cities.

A Texas-based organization and a nonprofit, New Sanctuary Movement, located in Kensington, provided the city with information earlier this week that confirmed the anticipated arrival at 30th Street Station in the morning.

It is believed that the bus embarked on its journey one morning from Del Rio, Texas. And the public announcement that it was on its way was not made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott until Tuesday afternoon.

The passengers aboard the bus had traveled from a variety of nations, including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic, among others.