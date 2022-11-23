Agriculture department faults Russia for a surge in prices this Thanksgiving

The Department of Agriculture blamed Russia for a surge in food prices this Thanksgiving, which has impacted turkeys more.

A thanksgiving dinner stock photo. Photo by Monstera / Pexels

According to the Department of Agriculture, one of the reasons why your Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year than it did the year before is because of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

There was an outbreak of highly virulent avian influenza this year, which resulted in the deaths of 8 million turkeys in 2022. A USDA document released this month stated that turkey prices would be higher because of the incident.

But the USDA also warned that "Russia's war on Ukraine and drought across the United States" are other causes that are "driving up the price of Thanksgiving staples".

All of this means that turkeys will be hard to come by during this year's Thanksgiving, which has sent big chain stores to go around ensuring enough inventory for residents to do their shopping.

The first thing to note is the ongoing food shortages are also due to problems with supply chains, climate change, and not just the conflict in Ukraine are affecting some dishes that are regularly served daily.

According to Eater, on top of being unnecessarily pricey this year, there is a significant shortage of poultry, which has caused several vendors to scramble.

The avian flu has had a particularly awful year, and as a result, it has killed six million turkeys. Unfortunately, this number is expected to continue to climb as long as the disease is active.

According to Vox Media, an estimated 46 million turkeys are eaten each Thanksgiving in the United States, and nearly 9 in 10 Americans eat turkey on the holiday.

Many experts said that turkeys would be a bit more challenging and more expensive to get during this year's Thanksgiving. In fact, the price of the treasured bird might increase by as much as 112% this year, reaching more than $6.70 per pound.

And the increase, according to a previous study by GOBankingRates.com, is only if one is able to locate it in the first place.

A few weeks ago, a report from Detroit highlighted how supply shortages might make Thanksgiving dinner a little bit more expensive than in previous years.