DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizations

In honor of their 30th year as owners of the Orlando Magic franchise, the DeVos family will present a total of $3 million to be distributed among thirty different local organizations.

Orlando Magic official logo. Photo by Orlando Magic site

As part of its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative, the DeVos family revealed seven more nonprofit organizations from the Central Florida community that will be honored as grant recipients.

The DeVos Family Foundation will provide financial assistance to each nonprofit, and they will also be recognized during an Orlando Magic game, with the name announcement being slated for next year.

The contributions are being made as part of the DeVos family's 30 Grants Initiative, which aims to give a combined total of $3 million to thirty local groups throughout the course of the current season and the one that will follow it.

This program aims to invest in people and projects that will have an impact on Central Florida's young, as well as on the vital requirements of families and the community's overall enrichment.

The family owns the NBA's Orlando Magic which Richard DeVos helmed before transferring ownership to his children. And Richard reportedly has a net worth of $5.4 billion.

In 1991, the DeVos family purchased the Magic, and in 2021, they made the announcement that they would be providing 30 grants over the next 30 years.

In response to Hurricane Ian's devastation across the state of Florida, the DeVos Family Foundation announced a donation announced a donation of $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Central Florida and throughout the state of Florida.

The DVFF donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund, a $250,000 went to the Florida Disaster Fund. An additional $250,000 was set aside for reconstruction after the most pressing needs had been identified.