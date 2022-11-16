Governor Abbott's border restriction proclamations cost him a border county in the midterms

Texas Governor Abbott's border control proclamations came back to haunt him during midterms and led to him losing a county with the highest amount of border crossings.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Don Irvine / Flickr

Governor Abbott did not win the county of El Paso, which is home to the Democratic-leaning city of the same name and saw more people cross the border in 2021 than any other county in Texas.

During this time, Governor Abbott got the ball rolling on the construction of a physical barrier that would run along the border between the United States and Mexico.

According to the website for his campaign, he committed that if he were to win a third term, he would double the amount of money allocated "to add manpower, technology, and tools for added surveillance".

In spite of those efforts from the governor, coupled with discouraging immigration, Beto O'Rourke was successful in scooping the majority of those border counties.

These counties have historically favored Democrats, despite the gains made by the GOP in 2020, including the counties with the highest number of border crossings in 2021.

According to information provided by the Department of Transportation, there were more than 6.5 million entries and exits at the border, which led to the governor heavily working on border security in the last two-years.

Governor Abbott losing Lone State State's county, despite making border security one of his focal points during his re-election manifestos, should have been expected.

This is because President Joe Biden won that El Paso county by a margin of more than 30 points in the election for president in 2020.