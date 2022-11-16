Opinion: Trump's presidential bid spells trouble for Governor DeSantis

Donald Trump's Tuesday presidency announcement for 2024 does not look good for Ron DeSantis, given that the Governor has long been touted as the next potential opponent for Joe Biden, writes Victor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis next to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Doug Mills / Getty Images

On Tuesday, former United States President Donald Trump announced his bid for president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, the same state that has re-elected Governor Ron DeSantis for a second-term in office.

This announcement by the former president and based on what the internet is saying spells trouble for Governor DeSantis, given that he had long been touted as a potential Republican party nominee to face President Joe Biden in 2024.

According to the results of multiple straw polls, DeSantis has been rapidly gaining favor among Republican voters and other leading party members and is emerging as the primary challenger to Trump.

At least 64% of primary voters under the age of 35, as well as 65% of those with a college degree, said that they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary, a New York Times poll found.

The same poll has tracked Florida Governor DeSantis as the second preferred choice with 25% of the vote, and the Governor remains a top choice among young Republicans.

A Yahoo News report said every national poll that compares Trump to the rest of the potential field shows him with a large plurality of the vote; many put him over 50%.

It is evident that young GOP voters were the ones who seemed to have been rooting for Governor DeSantis to be their pick for the White House contender, but this could all change following Trump's Tuesday announcement.

Governor DeSantis is reportedly ahead of Trump in terms of fundraising by multiple millions of dollars. But the former President has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.

A report from the Washington Post stated that Trump urged his donors to refrain from providing financial support to DeSantis when he was contesting for the midterm elections.

The same report also delved into how Trump had also been monitoring the Florida Governor's public appearances and poll numbers. This one-side "feud" overshadowed the days leading up to the elections.

The former president is alleged to have accused Governor DeSantis of being "ungrateful" after he helped him with an endorsement in 2018 during his run for state office.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reportedly heard from sources that Trump body-shamed the Florida governor behind closed doors and said he was "whiny".

The tension between these two Republican heavyweights has been at it since DeSantis refused to rule out the possibility of facing Trump in a GOP primary if he were to launch a presidential bid.

Trump's ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, even though he no longer uses Twitter. His influence over voters has not diminished, and Tuesday's announcement proved this analogy.