Former Republican strategist says Trump has no chance of winning the White House based on these recent midterm results

Victor

A former GOP strategist says Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on how badly the candidates he supported performed during the midterms.

Former United States President Donald Trump.Gage Skidmore / Flickr

A senior Republican strategist said that, based on the results of the candidates that former President Donald Trump supported during midterm elections, he has no chance of winning the White House in 2024.

Trump backed two extreme Republican candidates for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania. And both candidates made it more difficult for the Republican Party to win governorships in states where the races were expected to be close.

The former president also backed Mehmet Oz, who was unfortunately defeated by the Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the campaign for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

This dealt a blow to the chances of the Republican Party gaining control of the upper house. Oz's loss was the most famous of Trump's failed endorsements.

Republican Political expert Scott Jennings, a former advisor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said those results prove that Trump had no chance at all of becoming president in 2024.

In a tweet posted a day after the midterm elections, Jennings said:

How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?"

According to statements made by his niece Mary Trump to MSNBC, the former will "tear everything down" if Republicans turn their backs on him following this midterm performance.

The comments made by Trump's niece also came after it was revealed that Republicans did not achieve the significant victories they had envisioned during the midterm elections.

Trump announced his run for President in 2024 on Tuesday, even after being asked to wait until at least the runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat next month.

The speech he made on Tuesday during his announcement lasted longer than an hour and primarily focused on him bragging about his record as president and hammering the first two years of Joe Biden's Presidency.

