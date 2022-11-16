Trump's niece says he could beat Governor DeSantis in a potential contest for the Republican 2024 nomination

Donald Trump's niece says the former president could beat Florida Governor DeSantis in a potential contest for the Republican party 2024 nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Mary Trump stated in an interview with MSNBC that her uncle and former United States President Donald Trump has a better chance of winning the Republican nomination for president in 2024 than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does.

Trump and Governor DeSantis have long been speculated by political experts as possible contenders for the Republican party nomination to stand for President run in 2024.

During that interview, Trump's niece said:

Don't get me wrong, I think he's as dangerous, but I don't think he plays nationally. He doesn't have any charisma, which, unfortunately, Donald does have. And Donald made it clear last week that he's perfectly comfortable digging up dirt. Well, he might already have dirt".

Back in September, Mary said that he would probably take revenge on Governor DeSantis if he were to run for the White House again and potentially face him for a Republican nomination.

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who was with Mary Trump on that podcast episode, also believed that the former president would try to challenge the Florida Governor harder than many think.

Ben-Ghiat explained how some GOP leaders and Governor DeSantis had adopted the former president's false stolen election rhetoric to advance their political careers on an episode of the Mary Trump Show.

According to Ben-Ghiat, the success that DeSantis has had as a "mini-Trump" could eventually turn against him because Trump may decide that he poses a political threat.

During that segment, she said:

But [DeSantis is] flourishing, and Trump's in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he's got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge. I have zero doubt that this is how strongmen are".

The two discussed how Governor DeSantis is doing well by mimicking Trump's behavior and how he moved politically to further grow among Republican voters.

They both also speculated that if the former U.S. president were to run for president a second time, he would try to slow the rise in popularity of DeSantis.