Trump was asked to wait until after the Georgia Senate seat runoff to announce his Presidency run - he refused

Donald Trump was asked to wait at least after next month's runoff for a Georgia Senate seat to announce his Presidential bid for 2024, but he refused because he was eager to reclaim the spotlight.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former President Donald Trump was asked to wait until at least the runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat next month before announcing his run for President in 2024, but that did not happen following his Tuesday announcement.

A large part of this year was spent with advisors convincing the former president to postpone the announcement until after the midterm elections, with many saying the announcement before then may excite Democratic voters or be overshadowed by election headlines.

However, he remained committed to his plan for Tuesday's announcement despite those additional efforts, increasing the likelihood of a potential rematch with Joe Biden, who is currently serving as President of the United States.

The announcement was made at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida during a time when the president's political position was precarious due to the fact that voters soundly rejected candidates favored by the president in the midterm elections held the previous week.

The twice-impeached former president refused to concede defeat and inspired a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in an attack on the United States Capitol on January 6.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

Trump is said to be the subject of multiple criminal investigations. In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

Since then, elected Republicans have been unusually straightforward in blaming Trump for the party's underperformance, and possible competitors are already publicly scheming to challenge Trump for the nomination.

Trump has been keen to retake the spotlight and exert pressure on Republican voters and influential party leaders to line up behind him and fully support his ideas for a third-run.

And as part of this effort, he reportedly invited major party officials to his launch event and tracked who among them went as a way to fully assess his best chances at potentially facing President Biden again.